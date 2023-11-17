Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 604.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 49.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 311.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

