Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $5.76

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $5.55. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 1,245 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lavoro

Lavoro Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the second quarter worth $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.