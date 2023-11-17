Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT Lowered to $24.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $999.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.66. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $39.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 216,406 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.