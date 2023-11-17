Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

KOD stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $9.80.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.