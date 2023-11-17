Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNTK. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of KNTK opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.66. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.28). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.37%.

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $286,325.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,337,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,605,500.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

