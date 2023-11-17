Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.20.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.