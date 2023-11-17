Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) PT Lowered to C$5.25 at CIBC

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on KRR. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight Capital set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Karora Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRR
Karora Resources Trading Up 4.1 %
Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$110.60 million during the quarter. Karora Resources had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karora Resources will post 0.4198783 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Karora Resources Company Profile
Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Karora Resources
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.