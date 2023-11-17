Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) PT Lowered to C$5.25 at CIBC

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRR. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight Capital set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Karora Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of Karora Resources stock opened at C$4.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$766.06 million, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.39. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.71.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$110.60 million during the quarter. Karora Resources had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karora Resources will post 0.4198783 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

