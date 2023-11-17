Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Kaman has a dividend payout ratio of 102.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kaman to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kaman has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kaman by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 99.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

