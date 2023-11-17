Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.
Kaman has a dividend payout ratio of 102.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kaman to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.
Kaman Stock Performance
Shares of Kaman stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kaman has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $26.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KAMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Kaman
Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.
