Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $19.25 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Barclays raised their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $221.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $262,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,360,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $262,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,360,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 656,788 shares of company stock worth $137,822,381. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

