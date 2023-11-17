Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,392 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $20,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cardinal Health by 19,124.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,810,000 after buying an additional 986,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.25. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $105.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

