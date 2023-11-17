Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,717,380 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $28,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DB. CWM LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.0 %

DB opened at $11.85 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.