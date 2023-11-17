Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celsius from $55.00 to $63.67 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Celsius from $60.00 to $66.67 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.33 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $63.33 to $76.67 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $50.04 on Monday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 12,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $754,853.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,943.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 12,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $754,853.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,943.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 13,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $787,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,640,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 625,896 shares of company stock valued at $37,016,087. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 224.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Celsius by 36.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Celsius by 115.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

