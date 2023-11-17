Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

