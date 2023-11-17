Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
