Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JKHY. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.33.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $153.41 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $192.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.22.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,921,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 726,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,622,000 after acquiring an additional 490,623 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

