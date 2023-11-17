Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 674,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $14.20 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

