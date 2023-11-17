InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point raised their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IVT

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72. InvenTrust Properties has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,150.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.