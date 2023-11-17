International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $78.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $88.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFF. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $74.64 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 414.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

