Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $26.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.76. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 987,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,966,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after buying an additional 971,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,910,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

