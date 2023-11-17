IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.04.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

About IAMGOLD

TSE IMG opened at C$3.24 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.29 and a 12 month high of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.45.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

