Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $40.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $32.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,049,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,133 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,472,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after acquiring an additional 539,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,529,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,966,000 after purchasing an additional 218,884 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

