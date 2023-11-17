Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Highwoods Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE HIW opened at $18.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.21. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

