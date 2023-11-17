Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.25.

HTLF stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $273.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,693,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,189,000 after acquiring an additional 52,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

