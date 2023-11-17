Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCAT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCAT

Health Catalyst Stock Down 2.0 %

Insider Activity

HCAT stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $15.87.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $25,595.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,412 shares of company stock valued at $70,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 165.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.