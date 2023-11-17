HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HONE opened at $11.06 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $506.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.71.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. Research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,051,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,425,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 72,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 172,368 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

