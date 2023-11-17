Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE GCG opened at C$40.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$110.45 million, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$27.94 and a 1-year high of C$46.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.96%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

