Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Shares Down 2.2%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.39 and last traded at $46.19. 61,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 457,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The business had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Griffon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 128.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

