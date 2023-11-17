Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GDOT. Craig Hallum lowered Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Green Dot had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $348.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. 13D Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 315,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 40,080 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 477,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 32,932 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 90.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

