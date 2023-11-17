Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$81.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$84.00 to C$81.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$88.33.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$68.75 on Monday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$62.72 and a twelve month high of C$88.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.2667 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -149.53%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

