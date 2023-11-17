Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,286 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 5.92% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $11,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNOM stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $175.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

