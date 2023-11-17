General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in General Mills by 99,497.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

GIS stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

