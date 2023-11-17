GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Cormark

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GDI. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$46.42.

GDI stock opened at C$37.18 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$35.40 and a 52-week high of C$50.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$545.43 million, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.03.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

