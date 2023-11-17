Flowers Foods, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Flowers Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 70.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FLO opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after purchasing an additional 426,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,389,000 after buying an additional 243,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after buying an additional 11,637,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after acquiring an additional 252,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

