FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.86

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.86 and last traded at $112.72, with a volume of 18354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FirstCash

FirstCash Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,139.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,049,707 shares in the company, valued at $661,716,951.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,139.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,049,707 shares in the company, valued at $661,716,951.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,235 shares of company stock valued at $49,156,034 over the last 90 days. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 3.1% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 16.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.