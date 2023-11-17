First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First US Bancshares Stock Up 2.1 %

First US Bancshares stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. First US Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First US Bancshares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First US Bancshares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First US Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

