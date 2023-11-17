Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $222.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

