Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after acquiring an additional 307,798 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Exelon by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Exelon by 14.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

