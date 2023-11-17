Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KLG. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.06.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $11.01 on Monday. WK Kellogg has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Transactions at WK Kellogg

In other WK Kellogg news, insider Doug Vandevelde purchased 18,700 shares of WK Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $199,903.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WK Kellogg news, insider Doug Vandevelde purchased 18,700 shares of WK Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $199,903.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Mckinstray purchased 41,715 shares of WK Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $446,350.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,516. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 153,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,769 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WK Kellogg stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLGFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 112,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of WK Kellogg at the end of the most recent quarter.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

