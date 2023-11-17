EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 966,229 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $110,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,546,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 42.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.77.

EOG Resources stock opened at $120.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $144.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

