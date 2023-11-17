Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives $15.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $1.37 on Friday. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $101.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Enviva had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.95%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Enviva will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Enviva news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $3,352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,348,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Enviva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Covalis Capital LLP grew its stake in Enviva by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 1,962,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 274,972 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enviva by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 41,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Enviva by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 202,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 107,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Enviva by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 286,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 65,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

