Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

EDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 236,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $5,696,971.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,491.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $1,274,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 535,509 shares of company stock worth $12,909,773. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

