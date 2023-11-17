Electroneum (ETN) Trading 2.1% Lower This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $31.71 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000476 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,959,072,295 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.