Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyadic International’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Dyadic International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $1.71 on Monday. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyadic International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Dyadic International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 832,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

