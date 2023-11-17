Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dover by 12.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 232,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,458,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth $350,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth $32,000. American Trust lifted its position in Dover by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 18,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 35,058.1% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $137.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.33. Dover has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

