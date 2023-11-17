Decred (DCR) Market Cap Achieves $232.70 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Decred has a market cap of $232.70 million and $2.03 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decred has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.87 or 0.00040908 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00143713 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00026815 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008260 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,645,451 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

