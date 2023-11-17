Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 1.71% of Culp worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.
Culp Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. Culp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $5.99.
Insider Activity at Culp
In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno purchased 6,965 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $38,725.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,522 shares in the company, valued at $164,142.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 13,389 shares of company stock worth $75,416 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CULP
Culp Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
