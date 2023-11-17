CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $153.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Scotiabank upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Macquarie upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.77.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $204.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.06 and a 200 day moving average of $158.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.22, a P/E/G ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $210.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.8% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 99.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

