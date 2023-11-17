CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $42.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $59.22 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.57.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

