Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.50.
Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance
NASDAQ CCAP opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $609.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.83.
Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 106.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
