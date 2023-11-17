Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.50.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $609.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 106.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

About Crescent Capital BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

