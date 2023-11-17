Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Copart Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $49.31 on Friday. Copart has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 420.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

