Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CTG opened at $10.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.50 million, a P/E ratio of 347.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $10.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

